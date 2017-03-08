International Women’s Day around the world

Wednesday March 8, marks International Women’s Day, with festivals, concerts and exhibitions among the numerous events planned around the world to celebrate the achievements of women in society.

The annual event has been held since the early 1900s, The earliest celebration was held in 1909 in New York. The Soviet Union declared it a holiday in 1917. It was predominantly celebrated in socialist and communist countries until it was adopted in 1977 by the United Nations. (Reuters)

