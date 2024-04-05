International tourists travel to Mineola ahead of Total Solar Eclipse

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) — People from near and far are already arriving in East Texas to witness Monday’s total solar eclipse.

The GMC Motorhome International (GMCMI) organization set up a rally in the RV Park next to the Mineola Civic Center. The club was established in 1982, with 1,000 owners of classic GMC motorhomes made from 1973-1978. In 2020, the president of GMCMI booked the Mineola RV park four years in advance for over 100 club members to see the eclipse.

“When we told people about Mineola and that we were going to do the solar eclipse, a lot of people said, ‘I’m in’ right away. They had already scheduled and they’ve already made plans,” Lucy Weidner, president of GMCMI, said.

Avid travelers across the U.S. like Arizona, Massachusetts and Wisconsin fueled up their vintage coaches and headed to East Texas.

Dennis Carter and his family drove in from Illinois to watch the eclipse.

“This is a very unique experience, and we came down, we brought our dogs with us in the coach right now. It’s just wonderful experience to be with and be around people we know and getting to know new people,” Carter said.

People from across the world were at the RV Park, including people from Nova Scotia and England.

“It’s going to be pretty immaculate and I heard it will be four minutes long in the total eclipse, so that will be pretty epic but I’m really stoked to be here,” Jose Bessa from Hampton, England, said.

Members who are dedicated to preserve the classic motorhomes said it will be incredible to watch together.

“They just feel like family, an amazing community, really great people. If you’re crazy enough to earn one of these one of these coaches, you fit in,” Bessa said.

On April 8 they will share a moment that will last a lifetime.

