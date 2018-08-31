International Space Station astronauts plug leak with finger and tape after being hit with debris

Astronauts are in a race against time to plug the gap - Nasa

The International Space Station (ISS)has sprung a leak after being hit by space junk or a micrometeorite.

Mission flight controllers in Houston and Moscow noticed a drop in pressure on Wednesday night and after a search on Thursday, astronauts discovered a 2mm hole in the Russian section of the station.

Although the leak is small, if it had not been spotted the crew would have run out of air in 18 days.

The damage was found by closing hatches to each module one at a time, and European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Alexander Gerst initially plugged the gap with his finger, before duct taping over the hole to prevent more air leaking into space.

During a live feed from the ISS, Nasa's ground control were heard to comment: "Right now Alex has got his finger on that hole and I don't think that's the best remedy for it."

The International Space Station’s cabin pressure is holding steady after a repair was made to address a leak on a Russian Soyuz spacecraft that had caused a minor reduction of pressure. More... https://t.co/qgxgPrtPDEpic.twitter.com/QQozo48sOP — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) August 30, 2018

Later, the two Russian spacemen put sealant on a cloth and stuck it over the area, while their colleagues took photos for engineers on the ground. Flight controllers, meanwhile, monitored the cabin pressure while working to come up with a better long-term solution.

Mission Control outside Moscow told the astronauts to let the sealant dry overnight and that more leak checks would be conducted on Friday. The makeshift repairs seem to have stabilised the situation, at least for now, officials said. Earlier, flight controllers tapped into the oxygen supply of a Russian cargo capsule to partially replenish the atmosphere in the station.

The current crew of the ISS, Drew Feustel, Ricky Arnold, Serena Auñón, Alexander Gerst, Oleg Artemyev and Sergey Prokopyev Credit: Nasa

A spokesman for the ESA said: “Last night International Space Station mission control noticed a reduction of pressure. This morning the crew gathered in the Russian segment of the Space Station before searching for the cause of the pressure change.

“Working with mission control in Houston, USA, and Moscow, Russia, the astronauts localised a leak that appears to be in the Russian segment. The crew are working through troubleshooting and repair procedures.

“The crew are healthy and safe with weeks of air left in the International Space Station reserves.”

The damage is believed to have occurred when a micrometeorite or piece of space debris hit the station.

Experts have warned for several years that the amount of junk orbiting the Earth, from defunct satellites and spacecraft poses a grave danger to the ISS. But this is the first time any significant damage has been caused.

Experts have warned for several years about the dangers from space junk