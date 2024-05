TechCrunch

Big news today for LumApps, the French startup that describes itself as an “intranet superapp” with a platform for building and provisioning internal communications and apps for workforces. The company, used by some 5 million people across 700 organizations, said private equity firm Bridgepoint is taking a majority stake in the company in what it is describing as a $650 million deal and strategic investment. As part of the transaction, all of LumApps’ existing investors — including the growth divisions of Goldman Sachs, Eurazeo, Bpifrance, and IRIS — are expected to sell their stakes in the company.