International Falls woman dies in Hubbard County crash

Mar. 27—WALKER, Minn. — A 20-year-old International Falls woman died Wednesday, March 27, after the vehicle she was riding in was struck by a semitrailer on Highway 64 in Hubbard County.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash at 12:19 p.m. in Steamboat River Township, west of Walker. According to the crash report, a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze was northbound on the highway when it went out of control, crossed the center line and was struck by a 2003 International Tractor head-on.

The passenger in the Cruze, Lillian Marie Laforge, suffered fatal injuries. The Cruze driver, Jared Andrew Wold, 22, of International Falls, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center. International driver Chad Michael Smith, 49, of Leonard, suffered no reported injuries.

The State Patrol reported Laforge and Wold were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. The road was snow- and ice-covered at the time.

Assisting at the scene was the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office.