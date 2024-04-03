The International Energy Agency is now just another green activist campaign

When 17 nations including the United States and United Kingdom joined together in creating the International Energy Agency in 1974, the goal was to establish an autonomous body that would compile and maintain accurate, reliable information related to global energy supplies and demands that would help national governments respond to energy-related crises of the future. Across the intervening half-century, the number of countries supporting the IEA and its mission has grown to 31 nations.

Notably, the IEA’s stated mission did not include engaging in political action or advocacy. Unfortunately, that appears to have changed. As of April 2, the IEA is now little more than just another politically motivated wing of the UN. The agency has been trending in that direction for the past decade of its own volition in support of the net-zero agenda under the leadership of its current chief, Fatih Birol. As of Monday, that directional shift has essentially been formalized.

In an emailed document, Birol – a Turkish economist who is also chair of the Davos energy advisory board – announced Monday that his agency will now “join forces on implementation of COP28 outcomes,” thus now serving in an overtly political role seeking to set policy. Noting that the nations present at last December’s COP28 event in Dubai agreed to commitments of “limiting global warming to 1.5 °C – including the goals of tripling global renewable energy capacity by 2030, doubling energy efficiency improvements this decade, and accelerating the transition away from fossil fuels,” Birol says his agency will now coordinate with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, or UNFCCC, on the implementation of that decidedly political agenda.

While the IEA may also continue to cling to the pretense of remaining an independent analytical agency, this move will as a practical matter render it as just another of the myriad campaigning wings of the UN. As such, the IEA will now be tasked with parroting whatever new climate narratives are rolled into the speeches given by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres at events around the world. Guterres has become infamous for using rhetoric like “global boiling,” and “highway to hell” in his efforts to stoke public fears and support for the net-zero agenda in recent years.

It will be interesting now to observe how the IEA manages to roll paragraphs about “global boiling” into its periodic forecasts on crude oil supply and demand, which have already lost all connection with reality. When IEA issued its projection of crude oil demand growth for 2024 of less than 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in advance of the COP28 meeting, it was clear to pretty much everyone it was an intentionally lowball estimate designed as part of the narrative of an energy transition away from fossil fuels.

Unfortunately there is no such transition underway, except in certain Western economies. Overall, the human race is using more fossil fuels than it has ever done. When OPEC released its own estimate of 2.25 million bpd growth for 2024, it was clear that one or the other of the guesses was unrealistic. The fact that the IEA has since adjusted its own estimate upwards four times while OPEC has held firm is a pretty clear demonstration of which group was engaging in a propaganda exercise.

Another recent example of the IEA’s fecklessness under Birol came when, in mid-2021, it published a report in which it said that no new investments in the finding and development of additional reserves of oil should be made from that point forward. Within just a few weeks, however, Birol himself was urging oil producers to crank out more production because of rising gasoline prices. This kind of silliness has done tremendous harm to the IEA’s credibility and reputation in recent years.

Now, this partnering with the UN on an overtly political agenda ends all doubt about the IEA’s continuing mission. If it is going to function as a net-zero campaign organisation and become a wing of the UN, then national governments should re-evaluate whether it makes sense to continue funding it separately from the millions they’re already squandering on the UN itself. There is no reason why international bureaucrats should be allowed to essentially double dip from the budgets of national governments that are, like the US and UK, deeply mired in debt.

The decision to have the IEA out pushing the COP28 agenda is manifestly contrary to US and UK national interests, and to the national interests of any other nominally “free” nation. All the actions that came out of that conference are collectivist and authoritarian in nature and thus would inevitably serve to diminish national and individual rights and freedoms.

Let’s drop the pretense that IEA is still focused on its original mission. It’s just another green think-tank now, and richly deserves to be treated as such.

David Blackmon had a 40 year career in the US energy industry, the last 23 years of which were spent in the public policy arena, managing regulatory and legislative issues for various companies. He continues to write and podcast on energy matters

