International court prosecutor seeks arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Hamas leaders

The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Monday issued arrest warrants for the Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar and Ismail Haniyeh along with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his defense minister as the court’s prosecutor said he found evidence of war crimes committed in the ongoing war between the militant group and the state of Israel.

ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan said in a statement that Sinwar, the head of the Hamas movement in Gaza, Haniyeh, the top political leader for Hamas, and Mohammed Diab Ibrahim Al-Masri, the commander of the Hamas military wing, “bear criminal responsibility” for war crimes committed against Israel, including the taking of hostages, sexual violence, extermination and torture.

“We submit that the crimes against humanity charged were part of a widespread and systematic attack against the civilian population of Israel by Hamas and other armed groups pursuant to organisational policies,” Khan wrote.

Khan also said that Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant bear criminal responsibility for starvation as a method of war, the the intentional targeting of civilians, extermination and persecution, among other war crimes.

Developing

