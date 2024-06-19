International airliner puts CLT on destination wish list

Turkish Airlines recently launched its 14th destination in the U.S. with a direct route to Denver, but the expansion won’t stop there — Charlotte is in the carrier’s sights.

Turkish Airlines Chairman Ahmet Bolat told Travel Weekly in an interview that it’s added Charlotte Douglas International Airport to its wish list of future U.S. destinations, alongside Minneapolis, Philadelphia and Orlando, Florida.

Bolat said the airline wants to have 20 U.S. destinations, but he didn’t specify a timeline.

