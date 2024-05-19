An internal investigation into Round Rock ISD police describes a ‘toxic’ environment

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — An internal investigation into the Round Rock Independent School District Police Department describes the agency as “toxic” and “very divided.”

The report, which was completed in October 2023, also expresses concerns with the district’s radio and dispatch office, saying “… There is a fear that the new dispatch system would not be able to handle severe security issues quickly.” In response, district officials told KXAN “The radios are a work in progress.”

District officials said Round Rock ISD paid third-party investigator Patricia Lineras $15,000 to conduct two formal investigations into a complaint filed against RRISD Police Chief Dennis Weiner and into the culture and climate of the department.

KXAN initially asked the district if it was investigating its police department in October 2023. The district then denied an investigation was happening, but the investigative report obtained by KXAN via open records request shows both were already underway.

“I apologize that you were given incorrect information regarding the internal investigation. The investigations were HR-related and conducted by an outside investigator,” an RRISD official told KXAN in an email.

According to the report, investigators conducted interviews with 37 current social workers, police officers, sergeants, the assistant chief and support staff in the police department. Both investigations were complete by Oct. 24, according to the report.

Investigators say they observed “a lack of professional communication by the chief,” favoritism and a failure to follow district procedures.

KXAN asked if any district officials, including Weiner, are facing reprimand or termination following the report’s release. The district said it does not discuss personnel matters.

Round Rock ISD school board members Mary Bone and Danielle Weston have both commented on the matter on their Facebook pages, including posting a letter they say Weiner sent to the entire school board.

Trustee Weston said the letter prompted her to report its contents to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

“The truth is that we do not know whether the allegations from the chief of police are true or not,” Weston said in her Facebook post on May 18. “That is not for us to determine. Our duty resides in a loyalty and commitment to the safety and protection of the children that parents entrust to us in our schools.”

