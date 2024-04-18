Intermountain Health's Breast FAST MRIs
Actress Olivia Munn’s Breast Cancer Announcement Highlights Importance of Breast MRI in Detecting Cancer in High Risk Patients.
Actress Olivia Munn’s Breast Cancer Announcement Highlights Importance of Breast MRI in Detecting Cancer in High Risk Patients.
Medication to keep the actress's cancer from recurring has put her temporarily in menopause.
Experts weigh in on how to use the breast cancer risk quiz that actress Olivia Munn credits with saving her life, and other ways to monitor your risks.
A new poll found a full 54% of Americans now want Congress to pass “a law that keeps abortion as legal and accessible as it was nationwide under Roe v. Wade."
The Knicks get a tough matchup as the No. 2 seed in the East.
Quicken Simplifi subscriptions are half off through April 21. This brings the price down to $2 per month, which is billed annually at $24.
Nearly 14,000 shoppers rave about these cute and comfy lounge pants.
Much has been (and will continue to be) written about automation’s impact on the jobs market. One aspect of the conversation that is oft neglected, however, is how human workers feel about their robotic colleagues. The Brookings Institute this week issued results gleaned from several surveys conducted over the past decade and a half to evaluate the impact that robotics have on job “meaningfulness.”
Jake Fischer and Fred Katz recap the 76ers and Bulls wins in the NBA Play-In Tournament last night and preview each of the Eastern Conference first round matchups.
If you watch movies and TV on a 1080p screen, the Chromecast with Google TV (HD) provides a rock-solid streaming experience on the cheap. Today, Amazon has it for $10 off, letting you pick up the HDR10-capable streaming stick for only $20.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson & Jori Epstein to pull back the curtain on the latest news from around the NFL. The trio start off with a report that New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft told Arthur Blank not to hire Bill Belichick, as they dive into how the relationship between Belichick and Kraft fractured over time and what it means for Belichick's future. In other news, Justin Jefferson was absent from voluntary workouts, sparking a conversation as to what it would take to acquire possibly the best young wide receiver in the league. Later, Charles dives into some digging he's been doing on the New York Giants' quarterback evaluations and whether or not they could end up taking one early in the draft, which leads to a conversation on Jori's latest piece around how quarterback evaluations are changing (and speeding up). Charles finishes off the show with what he's hearing on this year's weak running back class and how it could make history (in a bad way).
A drapey cut and 25 color options — no wonder thousands of shoppers love this versatile spring staple!
Razer just released the Kishi Ultra mobile gaming controller. It works with some foldable phones, in addition to Android devices, iPhones and iPads.
From in-depth interviews to never-before-seen footage, these documentaries go beyond the music.
Cities: Skylines 2 developer Colossal Order is unlisting and refunding purchases of its controversial Beach Properties asset pack less than a month after its release.
You'll find summery white jeans for $18, an adorable swim dress for $44 and so much more.
An NFC GM suggested that as much as there is lacking star power at the top, there could be as many as “12 to 15” running backs drafted from the top of the second round to the end of the fourth.
You can grab a refurbished Sonos Arc SL for $170 less than the usual price as part of a larger sale on refurbished Sonos gear.
Meta's making several big moves today to promote its AI services across its platform. The company has upgraded its AI chatbot with its newest Large Language Model, Llama 3, and it is now running it in the search bar of its four major apps, Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp across multiple countries. This confirms and extends a test that TechCrunch reported on last week, when we spotted that the company had started testing Meta AI on Instagram's search bar.
Meta has released the latest entry in its Llama series of open generative AI models: Llama 3. Or, more accurately, the company has debuted two models in its new Llama 3 family, with the rest to come at an unspecified future date. Meta describes the new models -- Llama 3 8B, which contains 8 billion parameters, and Llama 3 70B, which contains 70 billion parameters -- as a "major leap" compared to the previous-gen Llama models, Llama 2 8B and Llama 2 70B, performance-wise.
The Patriots traded quarterback Mac Jones to the Jaguars in March.