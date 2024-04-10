Intermountain has a new full-time CEO

TechCrunch

At 9 a.m. PT Tuesday, Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian kicked off the opening keynote for this year's Google Cloud Next event, and you can watch the archive of their reveals above, or right here. After this week we’ll know more about Google’s attempts to help the enterprise enter the age of AI. From a deeper dive into Gemini, the company’s AI-powered chatbot, to securing AI products and implementing generative AI into cloud applications, Google will continue to cover a wide range of topics.