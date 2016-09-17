Intermittent shelling, clashes across Syria: monitor

The ruined Carlton Hotel in the government-held side of Aleppo's historic city centre (AFP Photo/Youssef Karwashan)

Beirut (AFP) - Intermittent shelling and clashes resumed overnight in Syria, a monitor said on Saturday, testing a strained truce brokered by Russia and the United States.

An initial 48-hour ceasefire came into force on Monday evening, and was extended for another two days on Wednesday.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group, "limited shelling and clashes have resumed on several fronts in Syria."

In particular, fighting erupted between rebels and pro-regime forces in the opposition-held suburb of Eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, and air strikes hit several towns in the central province of Homs.

In the coastal province of Latakia, fresh regime air strikes hit rebel groups, including fighters from Syria's former Al-Qaeda affiliate, in the flashpoint region of Jabal Akrad.

"So far, Aleppo city is still the calmest of them all," said Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman.

Under the truce deal negotiated by Moscow and Washington, fighting is to halt across the country except in areas where jihadists are present.

Aid is then meant to reach battered Aleppo, where an estimated 250,000 people in the rebel-held half of the city are living under government siege.

But forty trucks carrying desperately-needed food aid were still stuck on the border with Turkey on Saturday.

"Still no progress, but the UN is ready to move once we get the go ahead," said David Swanson, a spokesman for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

The UN has said it cannot deliver aid until "all guarantees are in place for safe delivery."

AFP's correspondent in Aleppo's eastern districts said the city was calm on Saturday after a few rocket attacks overnight.

On Friday, Russia said that only Moscow and the Syrian government of Bashar al-Assad were fulfilling their obligations under the deal.

"Although the ceasefire agreement is bilateral, only one side is truly implementing it," defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

Russia said it was ready to extend the truce by 72 hours, but no formal extension announcement followed.

More than 300,000 people have been killed since Syria's conflict erupted in March 2011, beginning with anti-government protests that evolved into a multi-front war.