Intermittent closures slated on eastbound I-94 later this week as bridge work continues

EMMETT TWP. — Drivers can expect intermittent closures on eastbound I-94 later this week as crews set bridge beams on the eastbound I-94 bridge over 9 Mile Road.

There will be a single-lane closure on eastbound I-94, east of Beadle Lake Road, starting at 8 p.m. Thursday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

There will be intermittent total closures of eastbound I-94 with assistance from the Michigan State Police starting at midnight Friday to set the bridge beams in place over 9 Mile Road. These closures are expected to be completed by 5 a.m. Friday, according to MDOT.

The work is part of MDOT's three-year, $160 million effort to repave 10 miles of I-94 and replace or repair 17 bridges in Calhoun County.

Drivers should expect delays and alternate routes are advised. For project information and a map, visit Mi Drive.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Intermittent closures of eastbound I-94 slated Thursday, Friday