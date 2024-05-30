Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland was joined on an official visit to Acadia National Park in 2021 by Maine's Congressional Delegation and Governor Janet Mills. (NPS photo by Jay Elhard)

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland will deliver the keynote address at the Maine Democratic Party convention on June 1, the party announced Thursday.

Haaland, a former U.S. representative from New Mexico, was one of the first Native American women elected to Congress. She was then nominated by President Joe Biden in 2021 to head the U.S. Department of the Interior, which protects natural resources and stewards public lands, becoming the first Native American Cabinet secretary in U.S. history.

As secretary, Haaland also came to Maine in 2021 to pay an official visit to Acadia National Park.

The Maine Democratic Party said in a news release that Haaland will focus her speech around the stakes of the upcoming 2024 election.

“With Mainer’s fundamental freedoms on the line, we are confident [Haaland’s] address will energize our attendees and galvanize our efforts to build a more just, equitable and prosperous Maine and ensure we deliver the state for President Biden and Vice President Harris once again this November and reject Donald Trump’s extremism once and for all,” Bev Uhlenhake, chair of the Maine Democratic Party, said in a statement.

The Maine Democratic Party Convention will take place on May 31 and June 1 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. The event will feature speeches from various party leaders and a discussion of the party’s platform, among other actions.

The post Interior Sec. Deb Haaland to deliver keynote at Maine Democratic Party convention appeared first on Maine Morning Star.