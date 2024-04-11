Interior Design Masters host Michelle sparks debate with Frances remark

Interior Design Masters' host Michelle Ogundehin has divided viewers of the show with her comment about Frances Kletz's exit.

Next week is the quarter finals but everyone has been talking about Kletz being the latest designer to be sent home from the show, which is also hosted by Alan Carr. Some viewers had been angry when Ogundehin saved the designer last week over Domnall Starkie. Towards the end of the episode, both the designers were at risk of going home after failing to impress with their makeover of a cafe in Swansea, south Wales.

While on the Interior Design Masters' sofa, Kletz admitted she had a mistake with the measurements on the benches as they were too high for people to use with the tables. Ogundehin was satisfied with her owning up to the mistake and sent Starkie home, upsetting viewers at home. But this week it was Kletz's time to go home and the TV host riled up some viewers at home with her comments about the star's exit.

Interior Design Masters official page wrote: "We’ve loved living in Francescaville, @francesklondon . Your playful modern interiors brightened up our day and we can’t wait to see what’s around the corner for you. #interiordesignmasters."

Ogundehin wrote: "Honest, true, and totally owning her style…"

Social media wash awash with comments from Interior Design Masters' viewers at home as the TV host kick started a debate with her latest remark. Among the comments, one person wrote: "You need to go your level of professionalism is disgusting and you’re damaging your reputation every time you write a comment."

Another added: "It’s extremely unprofessional but I think this is Michelle displaying her true self."

Someone else commented: "So is domnall and he owns his own style you didn't say that last week when you sent home one of the best designers on the show and it being his first time one the sofa how many times was francesca on the sofa and you still kept her in,new judge needed."

Agreeing with the comments hitting out at the TV host, another person wrote: "Thank you! The reason why they sent him home was also ridiculous!"

Others defended the presenter's decision and wrote messages of support beneath the Instagram post. One person wrote: "Michelle loved her! And her style! Xxx."

Another added: "Not sure why you think he was the best but Michelle has explained the reason for sending him home you don’t need to get so worked up it’s a reality tv show, can only be one winner."

Yahoo News has reached out to Michelle Ogundehin's representative for further comment.

Following Interior Designs Masters' latest episode, Starkie posted a cryptic post with a poem he had written. In the caption he wrote: "The subject matter is about those unfortunate people who feel they need to put you down or, in your place, to make themselves feel inwardly better or to feel superior to you."

Some of the words of the poem included: "The word of an expert, who just needs to be right, could have battles within that they find hard to fight."

Kletz has broken her silence since her Interior Design Masters exit. She said on Instagram: "Well that’s all folks! I was so incredibly proud to get to episode 5 and I was also incredibly glad that they saved modern flats for later in the series because frankly, boxy modern rooms are my kryptonite!

"I wanted to show that young professionals can go to work, be serious, make money and then come home to their Pee-Wee’s playhouse dream retro home. I also was really apprehensive about damaging the walls or doing anything I felt would be really irreversible because it was for renters."

