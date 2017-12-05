Interior Dept. recommends changes to boundaries of six U.S. national monuments

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke steps from Air Force One as U.S. President Donald Trump arrives in Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S., December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has recommended that President Donald Trump change the boundaries of six national monuments designated by past administrations, according to a copy of the recommendations seen by Reuters.

The recommended changes include reductions already ordered by Trump to Utah's sprawling Bears Ears and Grand Staircase Escalante monuments, which have kicked off legal challenges by tribes and environmental groups.

The four other monuments are Cascade-Siskiyou in Oregon and California, Gold Butte in Nevada, and the Pacific Remote Islands and Rose Atoll marine national monuments, according to the document.





(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Richard Valdmanis and Jonathan Oatis)