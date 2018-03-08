Interior Department Spending $138,670 To Replace Doors In Zinke's Office

WASHINGTON — The Interior Department is spending $138,670 to replace leaky doors in Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s office, according to records first uncovered by The Associated Press and reviewed by HuffPost.

The agency awarded the contract to Conquest Solutions LLC, a Greenbelt, Maryland-based company that specializes in automation systems. A contract summary available online lists the purchase as “Secretary’s Door.”

(USSpendinggov/Screenshot) More

Conquest Solutions could not be reached for comment late Thursday. The Interior Department also did not respond to HuffPost’s inquiry.

However, department spokeswoman Heather Swift did confirm the purchase to the AP, saying that Zinke was not aware of the contract and that the purchase is part of a long-running modernization of the historic headquarters building in Washington, D.C.

“The secretary was not aware of this contract but agrees that this is a lot of money for demo, install, materials and labor,” Swift said. “Between regulations that require historic preservation and outdated government procurement rules, the costs for everything from pencils to printing to doors is astronomical. This is a perfect example of why the secretary believes we need to reform procurement processes.”

The work involves replacing three sets of double doors, including two that open from Zinke’s office onto a balcony overlooking the National Mall and another that enters into a hallway on the building’s sixth floor, the AP reported.

Internal agency emails show that the balcony doors were problematic early in Zinke’s tenure. On March 29, Joe Nassar, director of the Interior Department’s Office of Facilities and Administrative Services, wrote to other facilities management staff about water leaking in and the need for new locks.

“We need to come up with a permanent solution for the doors since they are still allowing in rain,” Nassar wrote. He also wrote that replacing the locks would ensure Zinke “doesn’t need a key from the inside and he doesn’t get locked out when he goes outside.”

(SCREENSHOT/DEPARTMENT OF THE INTERIOR) More

In a subsequent email, James Grisham, an assistant building manager, informed the others that he was planning to contact a government contractor named Ian — presumably Ian Mulira, the general manager of Conquest Solutions — to replace the historic wood doors with metal ones.