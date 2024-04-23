Interior Department pushes Glacier Range Riders to drop logo

Apr. 23—The U.S. Department of the Interior is calling foul on the Glacier Range Riders' logo, arguing it violates trademark rights held by the National Park Service.

The federal agency is asking the Pioneer League team — a family-owned business — to drop its arrowhead-shaped emblem as it "is an infringement of its registered and common law trademark rights associated with the NPS Marks, and dilutes the NPS Marks," according to a written complaint sent to the baseball team in March 2023.

"This has been a very painful situation for us," said Chris Kelly, Range Riders president. "Unfortunately someone in the federal government is using their time and authority to pursue this."

The federal park service expressed concern that the logo could pose confusion among the public about the baseball's team affiliation.

The National Park Service's logo features a brown arrowhead with a buffalo, mountain and a tree, reading "National Park Service." The Range Riders' logo is also a brown arrowhead, but with two large black "R" letters branded on it.

The battleground is in the arrowhead shape. The National Park Service argues that the Range Riders' logo is too close to the agency's logo and notes the team's proximity to nearby Glacier National Park.

According to Kelly, the ballclub had no intention of trading on the National Park Service's branding when it adopted a logo. As an organization, the Range Rider's are "simply a baseball team" attempting to bring fun and employment opportunities to the valley.

"We feel it's a symbol that represents the whole west, it's something we're very fond of," Kelly told the Inter Lake.

The issue rose to the level of Congress last week when U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., pressed Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on the disagreement. Zinke asked Haaland if she was aware of the complaint against the Range Riders, to which Haaland stated that she was "not aware of anything with the Range Riders."

"This is a big deal and it's a big deal because it's an example of big government, their actions, having an effect locally," said Zinke, an Interior secretary in the Trump administration who resigned in 2018 amid multiple ethics investigations.

He described it as "trademark bullying."

The ballclub accused the National Park Service of doubling down in an April 19 press release, saying the agency had filed a Notice of Opposition to initiate an administrative proceeding through the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The litigation is particularly frustrating, according to the Range Riders and Rep. Zinke, because there are other entities that utilize the arrowhead shape, such as the Kansas City Chiefs.

The cost of defending the baseball team's logo could climb to $500,000, Kelly said.

A spokesperson for the National Park Service said that they could not comment on ongoing litigation.

Reporter Kate Heston can be reached at kheston@dailyinterlake.com or 758-4459.