Interim University of Minnesota president, Minneapolis mayor commit to addressing Dinkytown crime

University of Minnesota Interim President Jeff Ettinger and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said in a joint email this week that they "acknowledge there is frustration and a real need for solutions" to address crime in Dinkytown.

In an email sent to students, faculty members and others, the pair said they "have made significant steps and investments toward this issue including enhanced lighting, extra patrols, and community engagement."

University police have traditionally responded to 911 calls on property owned or leased by the U, but earlier this year they also took the lead in responding to calls in Dinkytown, where many students live or spend some of their free time. Minneapolis police are facing a staffing shortage.

The Marcy Holmes neighborhood, which includes Dinkytown, as a whole saw violent crime increase by about 60% in 2021 compared to 2019, tracking with a citywide trend of rising violent crime beginning in 2020, according to Minneapolis police data.

In recent months, U police have been working overtime to step up patrols at night and on weekends. UMPD Chief Matt Clark told regents earlier this year that violent crime in Dinkytown had dropped about 60% since 2021.