Interim superintendent named at Lake Wales Charter Schools after Wayne Rodolfich's firing

The Lake Wales Charter Schools voted Monday to designate Alricky Smith as its interim superintendent in the aftermath of firing former Superintendent Wayne Rodolfich.

Smith, who recently has been the assistant superintendent responsible for the district's finances, has been the interim superintendent before. He was at the helm immediately prior to Rodolfich’s hiring in July 2022.

Meanwhile, the district's attorney, Robin Gibson, said he was working with Rodolfich's attorney to schedule an informal hearing before the board. Gibson said Rodolfich’s contract contains a provision that allows him or his attorney such a hearing within 20 days after a decision to separate with cause.

“I think litigation is definite unless we can resurrect a hearing,” Gibson said earlier this week. On Thursday, Gibson said a hearing is to be scheduled within the next three weeks and Rodolfich's attorney, J. Kemp Brinson of Lakeland, is expected to attend.

Gibson said there are "benefits to both sides to try to resolve this amicably.”

The reason for his firing

The charter school district board fired Rodolfich on Friday after hearing the results of an investigation into complaints he had created a hostile work environment and racially discriminated against at least one employee.

The termination came after an investigation by Tampa-based attorney Terin Cremer of Barbas Cremer PLLC, which had convinced a majority of the district’s board that allegations against him were substantiated.

The investigator and the district’s attorney had met individually with each board member to provide them with summaries of interviews with as many as 30 employees. Most board members said they were shocked by what they heard.

Wayne Rodolfich

A public information request is pending with Gibson for copies of the summaries provided by Cremer. She is currently preparing a written report.

Despite learning the content of the summaries, Gibson had tried at Friday’s special meeting to urge the board to hold off on the termination and allow negotiations to continue with Rodolfich’s lawyer. Gibson said he was seeking a settlement and resignation agreement.

All but one board member went against Gibson's advice and voted to terminate Rodolfich on the spot with cause.

Gibson, who was instrumental in forming the district, repeated Wednesday the same point he has emphasized at recent board meetings: to urge the board to follow the mission of the Lake Wales Charter Schools.

“Which is, bring the best in public education to the community and its kids," he said.

How it started

The investigation was launched after the district’s human resources director, LaQuanda Burroughs, told the board at a March 22 special workshop meeting that she had received three confidential complaints against the public charter school district’s superintendent.

At the district’s next special meeting on March 28, the board voted to hire Barbas Cremer for an investigation.

The public charter school system in Lake Wales has controlled seven of 10 city schools since 2004, when town officials decided to take them over in an effort to improve academic outcomes for students.

