This is the new interim superintendent at Fresno Unified

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Unified welcomed the first female interim superintendent in the district’s history on Friday.

Officials with Fresno Unified say Misty Her is the new interim superintendent appointed in the district. She is the first woman to lead Fresno Unified since its inception in 1873.

Her has dedicated her entire career to the district. According to Fresno Unified officials, she began as a student. She spent 30 years in the district, progressing through roles from a bilingual instructional aide to a teacher, a site leader, an instructional lead, and eventually to Deputy Superintendent in 2021.

The district says her extensive experience and commitment to the district have impacted its success and the lives of its students.

“Having her serve as a deputy has been one of the biggest factors in my extended term and success in this role. She simply makes things happen and is a relentless champion for kids,” said outgoing Superintendent Bob Nelson.

Her’s leadership, according to Fresno Unified officials, has earned her numerous accolades, including the 2022 Marjaree Mason Top Ten Professional Women Award and the California Woman of the Year for Outstanding Service in Education 2019.

“Fresno Unified is my life. From elementary school through more than three decades as an employee and a current Fresno Unified parent, my commitment runs deep. I am proud to serve our students and their families as one of their own. Our Fresno Unified family deserves a leader who is a successful Fresno Unified graduate, is committed to this community, and truly believes in our students and staff,” Her said.

Upon Her’s assumption of the Interim Superintendent role following the adoption of her contract at the upcoming Board of Education meeting on May 8, Superintendent Nelson will transition into an advisory role for the remainder of his time at Fresno Unified.

