'Interim repairs.' Markey, Warren seek $5M for Bourne Bridge repairs. Why is that needed?

Lawmakers are asking for $5 million to evaluate critical interim repairs needed for the Bourne Bridge to maintain it while rebuild plans are underway for both the Bourne and Sagamore bridges.

In a joint letter to the Senate Appropriations Committee, U.S. Sen. Edward J. Markey, D-Massachusetts, and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, have called for the money in the fiscal year 2025 Energy and Water Appropriations bill.

This funding, the lawmakers said in the letter, is essential for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to undertake the necessary evaluations and design work to prolong the bridge's lifespan while the project to replace both the Sagamore and Bourne bridges moves forward.

The money would be used for a detailed evaluation and design to extend the Bourne Bridge’s operational life while efforts continue to secure full replacement funding, Markey said.

'For interim repairs' of Bourne Bridge

“The $5 million is for interim repairs, to avoid a major rehabilitation of the bridge as part of a commitment to replace both of the Cape Cod bridges,” Markey said in a Wednesday interview with the Times. “This funding will enable us to design a project for repairs to the Bourne Bridge, extending its life while the replacement project proceeds.”

The Bourne and Sagamore bridges, nearly 90 years old, are vital infrastructure links for the region. These aging structures handle the passage of more than 35 million vehicles annually, providing the only vehicular access for over 260,000 residents and five million visitors each year.

Despite their importance, both bridges are outdated and increasingly expensive to maintain, necessitating replacement.

“The bridges are completely safe,” Markey said. “We just need this funding to keep the bridges, the Bourne Bridge, in a state of good repair.”

Sagamore Bridge replacement prioritized

The two-bridge replacement project is a phased approach, endorsed and proposed by Gov. Maura Healey.

“The immediate project will be the Sagamore Bridge,” Markey said. “The repairs that we’re discussing will make it possible for the Bourne to continue to be serviceable as the primary pathway on and off the Cape, while the Sagamore replacement moves forward.”

A 2020 major rehabilitation evaluation report by the Corps recommended replacing both bridges as the most cost-effective solution, cautioning that major rehabilitation without replacement would result in prolonged closures and hefty maintenance costs, thereby limiting access to Cape Cod.

In their letter, Markey and Warren expressed gratitude for the $350 million allocated in the fiscal year 2024 Energy and Water Appropriations bill, part of a broader $600 million commitment from President Biden for the bridge replacements.

"This is one more example of how we're pursuing every avenue to secure additional federal funding to replace the Cape Cod bridges," Warren said. Congress should honor President Biden's request, she said. "I'm pushing as hard as possible to make it happen."

Markey underscored the broader significance of the project, noting, “the Cape Cod bridges project is the exact type of endeavor Congress imagined when we passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. We just have to seize this historic opportunity.”

Walker Armstrong reports on all things Cape and Islands, primarily focusing on courts, transportation and the Joint Base Cape Cod military base. Contact him at WArmstrong@capecodonline.com. Follow him on Twitter: @jd__walker.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Lawmakers: Bourne Bridge needs repair, $5M needed to evaluate, design