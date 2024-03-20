Interim Monroe County Sheriff to serve the rest of former sheriff's term

Mar. 20—By GREG JORDAN

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

UNION — After an unanimous vote Tuesday during a Monroe County Commission special session, a retired West Virginia State Police trooper was sworn in as interim sheriff to fill the vacancy created Monday by the previous sheriff's resignation.

The commission met in special Session Tuesday for the sole purpose of selecting an interim sheriff to fill the vacancy that was created by the resignation of former Sheriff Jeff Jones, according to a statement issued by the county commission.

With guidance from the West Virginia Secretary of State's Office, the Monroe County Prosecutor and following West Virginia State Code (§3- 10-8) the commission unanimously voted to appoint Michael Miller of Marie, W.Va. as interim sheriff.

Miller, who is retired from the West Virginia State Police and the former head of security for the Greenbrier Resort, brings previous working experience to the position, according to the county commission. Miller will finish out the unexpired term, which is nine months, till the new duly elected sheriff takes office on Jan. 1, 2025.

"To be fair in the Primary Election, we had to appoint someone not in the current sheriff race. It is our duty, as a commission, to not interfere or give anyone an unfair advantage in the upcoming election," said Commission President Kevin Galford.

County Clerk Jeremy Meadows swore newly-appointed Sheriff Miller into office Tuesday morning.

The Monroe County Commission held an emergency meeting Monday to accept the resignation of Jones. A search for an interim sheriff started that same day

"Sheriff Jones' resignation effectively ends the civil litigation that began when the commission passed the resolution to remove him from office on Oct. 26, 2023," Meadows said in a statement issued Monday afternoon. "This has been a difficult process for all parties involved and the commission wishes to express its gratitude to Mr. Jones for electing to resign rather than proceed with a contentious hearing. The commission wishes Mr. Jones the best in his future endeavors."

The Monroe County Commission unanimously passed a resolution on Oct. 28, 2023 to start the process for removing the sheriff from office. This resolution was passed the same day a deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff's Department was arrested after the West Virginia State Police conducted an investigation. After the investigator, Sgt. S.S. Keaton spoke with Special Prosecutor Brian Cochran, who is the Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney, regarding his findings. Cochran instructed him to file charges against the deputy including using minors in filming sexually explicit conduct, distribution and display of obscene matter to a minor, possession of child erotica and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Hiring the deputy was cited as an example of Sheriff Jones neglecting the duties of his office or "has demonstrated by his acts or omissions that he is incompetent to perform the essential duties of the office of Sheriff of Monroe County," according to the resolution.

In February 2022, Jones was fined $100 after pleading no contest to a DUI charge in Monroe County Magistrate Court. Cochran was the case's special prosecutor to avoid a conflict of interest. A Summers County magistrate was also called in to hear the case for the same reason.

Jones was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Oct. 21, 2021, on Rt. 219 in Rock Camp and while West Virginia State Trooper L.A. Evans was investigating he detected the odor of alcohol on his breath. Field sobriety tests indicated impairment, Evans said, and a breath test showed a .118 reading, above the .08 legal limit. Jones was then charged with DUI. Jones was not injured in the crash and was later released on a $1,000 bond after arraignment.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

