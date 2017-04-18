Interesting Facts About Albert Einstein On His Death Anniversary

The German-born theoretical physicist died April 18, 1955, in New Jersey from an abdominal aortic aneurysm.

April 18, Tuesday, marks the 62nd death anniversary of Albert Einstein. The German-born theoretical physicist, known for his work and major impact on physics, died in 1955 in New Jersey from an abdominal aortic aneurysm.

Einstein was born on March 14, 1879, in Ulm, Germany. He developed the theory of general relativity and advanced the law of photoelectric effect and his work earned him a Nobel Prize in 1921. Moreover, the Time magazine also named him “Person of the Century” in 1999.

Physics is not the only area for which Einstein was known for. He also actively took part in civil rights activism and reportedly knew about the similarities between American segregation and the treatment of Jews in Germany.

Following are 10 interesting facts about Einstein gathered from History, All That Is Interesting and Facts Legend.

Einstein was a fan of classical music and enjoyed playing violin.

In his initial years, Einstein suffered from speech difficulty and was unable to speak until he was 4 years old.

Although Einstein was said to be an average student, he excelled in math and never failed the subject.

At the age of 16, he wrote his first scientific paper titled “The Investigation of the State of Aether in Magnetic Fields.”

Einstein failed the entrance exam for the Swiss Federal Polytechnic in 1895. He scored well in physics and math, but did not manage to get a good overall score.

He was reportedly offered to take up position as Israel’s president when Israel’s first President Chaim Weizmann died in 1955. Einstein declined the offer.

Einstein married his cousin Elsa Lowenthal after divorcing his first wife Mileva Maric.

Einstein’s second son Eduard Einstein was diagnosed with schizophrenia and was institutionalized.

Einstein enjoyed sailing and he admitted that he was not a good sailor. He did not even know how to swim.

Due to his rebellious attitude and habit of skipping classes, Einstein did not get recommendations from his professor. Due to this, he did not get any academic job for two years.

Related Articles