Interested students can explore MWSU campus with virtual tour

Mar. 9—Missouri Western State University has launched a new virtual tour of its campus to increase enrollment and show off the campus.

With just a few clicks of a mouse, potential students can view the entire Missouri Western campus.

The virtual tour includes images of Spratt Stadium, the Law Enforcement Academy, Bushman Planetarium and more.

Kent Heier, marketing and communications interim director for MWSU, hopes this tour will entice students out of state or even out of country to consider Missouri Western.

"It's an opportunity for people who can't get to campus to get a little better sense of who we are and what we do than they may have otherwise gotten," Heier said.

While an on-campus visit may be ideal for potential students, Heier said he thinks the virtual tour will draw in more people.

"We believe that although there is no substitute for an in-person visit and if students are really interested in coming to campus to check us out, but we believe they may be more likely to do that now that they can kind of see who we are and what we do and get a chance to look around," Heier said.

The virtual tour will continually update and evolve as the campus develops news buildings and schools.

The tour can be accessed online at tours.covecreekproductions.com/mwsu/.