Interest grows in mine subsidence insurance in Luzerne County

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With an area so rich in coal mining history, many homes in our region have mines under them that homeowners don’t even know about.

Since the recent mine subsidences in multiple parts of Luzerne County, there has been a rise of interest in insurance that covers that type of disaster.

“Unfortunately, you know, until something happens in the area we are reminded of the concern,” said Joyce Insurance Group Personal Lines Manager Lynn Berkhimer.

A mine subsidence is nothing new to northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

It occurs when the ground opens from a mine underneath.

What some homeowners aren’t aware of is there is insurance available to cover it, if it happens on your property.

Berkhimer says if your insurance doesn’t cover a subsidence, you might be left with a hefty bill.

“If you don’t take the proper steps to get the proper coverage if there’s a reason or cause for it then unfortunately yes you’re in trouble,” Berkhimer added.

Mine subsidence insurance offers homeowners protection against costly damages caused by subsidence events.

She says it’s important to understand your policy.

“The best avenue is, first, initially look to their current homeowner’s agent oftentimes and not with all carriers, but some do offer mine subsidence that you can add on as an endorsement to your existing homeowner’s policy,” Berkhimer continued.

Even before you shop for mine subsidence insurance coverage, you can go on to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection website and enter your address to see if you’re at risk.

“You can enter your address to look to see if you have any concerns about mine subsidence,” Berkhimer stated.

Just sinkholes and holes created from mines are covered differently by insurance providers.

“Sinkholes come from a natural occurrence of the earth. Mine subsidence is a direct result of mining activity so there is a difference. There is mine subsidence insurance and there is a sinkhole,” said Berkhimer.

It could be less than $15 dollars a month to get insured if you live above a mine here in northeast Pennsylvania.

