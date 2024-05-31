Interactive map: Enter address to see hurricanes, tropical storms that have passed nearby

As we mark the official start of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season and look forward with trepidation on what may happen, let's pause just a moment and take a look back.

Florida is no stranger to hurricanes. More named storms have hit Florida than any other state. From 1880 to 2020, more than 270 named storms have impacted the Sunshine State, far exceeding the No. 2 state, North Carolina.

➤ Interactive map: Track active storms

Colorado State University issued a report predicting Florida has a 96% chance of being affected by a named storm this year. Researchers looked at NOAA's historical hurricane tracks to predict what the 2024 hurricane season could bring.

But closer to home — literally — how do you know how close storms have come in the past to exactly where you live? Our interactive map answers that question for you.

Interactive map: Has a named storm hit or passed near your home?

Can't see the map? Open in a new browser

Enter a city or your address to find out how many hurricanes and tropical storms have passed nearby since 1851.

The interactive tool shows the storm paths based on location points recorded every six hours. The lines connecting the points represent the general path of the storm, not its exact route.

The search radius varies depending on the storm's category:

Category 5: 45 miles

Category 4: 40 miles

Category 3: 35 miles

Category 2: 30 miles

Category 1: 25 miles

Tropical storm: 20 miles

Tropical depression and extratropical cyclone: 10 miles

Will a hurricane or tropical cyclone hit Florida in 2024? What about landfall from a major hurricane?

Here are the chances of tropical cyclone impact probabilities, which CSU defined as one or more storms within 50 miles of each location). Florida tops the coastal U.S. when it comes to the forecast probability of impact from a named storm.

2024 forecast probability of named storm impact, top 5:

Florida: 96%

North Carolina: 85%

Louisiana: 84%

Georgia: 82%

Texas: 80%

2024 forecast probability of hurricane impact, top 5:

Florida: 75%

North Carolina: 56%

Louisiana: 56%

Texas: 54%

Georgia: 46%

2024 forecast probability of major hurricane impact, top 5:

A major hurricane is a Category 3 or higher, the maximum sustained winds of at least 111 mph.

Florida: 44%

Texas: 25%

Louisiana: 23%

South Carolina: 14%

Alabama: 14%

Florida leads US in number of named storms from 1880-2020

The number of named storms that hit these states — ranking the top 5 — from 1880 to 2020 were:

Florida: 274

North Carolina: 159

Louisiana: 151

Georgia: 140

Texas: 133

Florida leads US in number of hurricanes from 1880-2020

The number of hurricanes that hit these states — ranking the top 5 — from 1880 to 2020 were:

Florida: 115

North Carolina: 68

Louisiana: 68

Texas: 64

Georgia: 51

Florida leads US in number of major hurricanes from 1880-2020

The number of major hurricanes that hit these states — ranking the top 5 — from 1880 to 2020 were:

Florida: 48

Texas: 24

Louisiana: 22

Alabama: 12

South Carolina: 12

North Carolina: 12

CSU predicts Florida counties most likely to feel impact of tropical storms, hurricanes in 2024

2024 forecast probability of named storm impact by coastal county, the top 10.

Monroe: 71%

Miami-Dade: 62%

Brevard: 61%

Broward: 61%

Collier: 61%

Palm Beach: 61%

Lee: 58%

Escambia: 57%

Nassau: 57%

Volusia: 57%

For a complete list of every Florida coastal county.

What is the 2024 hurricane forecast for 2024?

Expect a busy season, very busy.

The National Hurricane Center is predicting there is an 85% chance of an above-normal season, a 10% chance of a near normal season and a 5% chance for a below normal season.

NHC forecasters predict:

17-25 named storms

8-13 hurricanes

4-7 major hurricanes

AccuWeather is predicting this season has the potential to break the all-time record of 30 named storms in one season.

CSU's 2024 Atlantic hurricane season forecast calls for 23 named storms.

Why is the 2024 hurricane season expected to be so active?

Several factors contribute to the predictions for a busy season, including record warm water temperatures and the presence of La Niña.

Both favor the development of tropical cyclones.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Map: See number hurricanes, tropical storms passed by based on address