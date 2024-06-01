Interactive map: Enter address to see hurricanes, tropical storms that have passed nearby

Heavy waves come ashore near the Oak Island Beach Pier Friday Sept. 30, 2022 in Oak Island, N.C. as the effects of Hurricane Ian move into Southeastern North Carolina.

As we mark the official start of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season and look forward with trepidation on what may happen, let's stop a moment and look back.

North Carolina surely is no stranger to hurricanes. From 1880 to 2020, more than 159 named storms have impacted the Tar Heel State.

Colorado State University issued a report predicting North Carolina has an 85% chance of being affected by a named storm this year. Researchers looked at NOAA's historical hurricane tracks to predict what the 2024 hurricane season could bring.

But closer to home — literally — how do you know how close storms have come in the past to exactly where you live? Our interactive map answers that question for you.

Interactive map: Has a named storm hit or passed near your home?

Enter a city or your address to find out how many hurricanes and tropical storms have passed nearby since 1851.

The interactive tool shows the storm paths based on location points recorded every six hours. The lines connecting the points represent the general path of the storm, not its exact route.

The search radius varies depending on the storm's category:

Category 5: 45 miles

Category 4: 40 miles

Category 3: 35 miles

Category 2: 30 miles

Category 1: 25 miles

Tropical Storm: 20 miles

Tropical Depression and Extratropical Cyclone: 10 miles

Will a hurricane or tropical cyclone hit North Carolina in 2024? What about landfall from a major hurricane?

Here are the chances of tropical cyclone impact probabilities, which CSU defined as one or more storms within 50 miles of each location).

2024 forecast probability of named storm impact, top 5:

Florida: 96%

North Carolina: 85%

Louisiana: 84%

Georgia: 82%

Texas: 80%

2024 forecast probability of hurricane impact, top 5:

Florida: 75%

North Carolina: 56%

Louisiana: 56%

Texas: 54%

Georgia: 46%

2024 forecast probability of major hurricane impact, top 5:

A major hurricane is a Category 3 or higher, the maximum sustained winds of at least 111 mph. North Carolina didn't make the top 5.

Storms from 1880 to 2020

North Carolina ranked number 2 with 159 named storms.

Sixty-eight was the number of hurricanes that hit North Carolina, ranking it 2 out of 5.

North Carolina tied with Alabama and South Carolina with 12 as the number of major hurricanes that hit.

CSU predicts North Carolina counties most likely to feel impact of tropical storms, hurricanes in 2024

2024 forecast probability of named storm impact in your area:

New Hanover: 58%

Brunswick: 59%

Pender: 60%

The bottom line is to expect a very, very busy season.

Cheryl McCloud, USA TODAY NETWORK - Florida, contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Enter address to see hurricanes that have passed nearby in NC