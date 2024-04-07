Interactive Map: When does the eclipse start for you?

The shadow of the moon, also called the umbra, will be moving at over 1,500 miles per hour during Monday’s solar eclipse! That means you won’t have long to view the maximum eclipse, with totality lasting four minutes or less.

Search for or click on your town in the interactive maps below to find out what percentage of the sun will be covered and when the maximum eclipse will happen!

Missouri Eclipse Map

In most of Kansas and Missouri, where a partial eclipse will be visible, the maximum eclipse will last only seconds. To make the most of your viewing, you won’t want to miss the minutes around the maximum eclipse. Northwestern Kansas will have a maximum coverage of 77% while southeastern Missouri will have a 100% maximum coverage, also known as totality.

Kansas Eclipse Map

When the moon completely covers the sun in a totality phase of the solar eclipse, it is safe to look directly at the phenomenon without wearing glasses. However, this will only happen in a few locations. In partial phases of the solar eclipse, including the Kansas City Metro, it is unsafe to look directly at the sun without proper eye protection, such as certified eclipse glasses or handheld solar viewers.

Our FOX4 Weather Team is tracking the latest cloud cover forecast as the solar eclipse is now only hours away. Watch FOX4 News on Monday for live coverage from the path of totality and partial eclipse viewing across the Kansas City metro.

