Interactive graphic: St. Clair County has the most women veterans per capita in Illinois

While women have always been a part of military operations, the military has not always allowed them to serve in all positions and they haven’t always gotten recognition for their service.

Memorial Day is Monday, May 27 this year, honoring those who have died in service to the country. Veterans Day, which honors all those who have served, is Monday, Nov. 11.

As opportunities for women in the U.S. military have increased, the population of female veterans across the country has also grown.

Since 2010, the population of female veterans in the U.S. has increased by 81,000. With the total number of veterans and the number of male veterans decreasing every year, women are making up a larger proportion of the veteran population.

Where do female veterans live? The map shows the number of female veterans per 1,000 women in each state in the U.S. Alaska and and Virginia boast the highest proportion of female veterans. Alaska has nearly 29 female veterans per 1,000 women in the state.

This map shows the number of female veterans per 1,000 women in each county in Illinois.

St. Clair County has the greatest number of women veterans per 1,000 women in the Land of Lincoln at 32.61. Monroe County comes in second with 18.36 women veterans per 1,000 women, according to data from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs’ National Center for Veterans Analysis and Statistics.

What resources are available for women veterans in Illinois?

Women veterans re-entering civilian life can take part in a variety of resources, including a transition assistance program and business development. Crisis resources are also available for women veterans in need of emergency and transitional housing.

Transition Assistance Program

Service members start this program one year before leaving the service or two years before retiring, according to the VA. The program includes a one-day in-person course, as well as online learning.

Topics covered in the program include accessing health care, applying for disability compensation, preparing for a career, finding housing and more.

Women’s Business Development Center

The Chicago-based Women’s Business Development Center offers training and assistance to women veterans in Illinois who are interested in entrepreneurship.

The development center has upcoming informational sessions about accessing capital, international trade, small businesses and more. The WBDC will host a 2024 Midwest Business Conference Sept. 12 in Rosemont, Illinois.

Center for Women Veterans

The VA’s Center for Women Veterans connects women veterans across the U.S. with resources such as mental health resources, home loans, education, maternity care, LGBTQ+ care, employment readiness services and more.

You can reach out to Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs Women Veterans Coordinator Margo Watson at womenveterans@illinois.gov with questions related to programs for women veterans in the state.

Are you a veteran or a veteran’s loved one in need of crisis support? You can dial 988 then press 1 or text 838255 to reach the Veterans Crisis Line.

