Inter Miami vs. Orlando City ref replaced after photo surfaced of him in Miami jersey

The Professional Referee Organization (PRO) removed the assigned center referee Guiherme Ceretta for the Inter Miami vs. Orlando City game Saturday afternoon after photos surfaced on social media of him wearing an Inter Miami jersey.

Ceretta, a native of Brazil, is a replacement referee and had been scheduled to be the head official. He was replaced with Jamie Herrera, according to the PRO assignment list.

Replacement referees are being used for the second week in a row as the Professional Soccer Referees Association (PRSA) has been on strike since Feb. 12.

A PRO spokesman confirmed to the Miami Herald: “Referee Guiherme Ceretta was removed from the game due to a potential conflict.”