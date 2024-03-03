Inter Miami trading DeAndre Yedlin to FC Cincinnati to open salary space for future moves

Inter Miami is trading former captain and U.S. national team right back DeAndre Yedlin to FC Cincinnati, a club official confirmed on Sunday morning.

The news was first reported by the Cincinnati Enquirer and the official announcement is expected Sunday afternoon.

In exchange for Yedlin, Inter Miami will receive $172,000 in General Allocation Money for 2024 and free up $683,000 in salary cap charge, which means a total of $855,000 to use for future moves. His guaranteed salary in 2023 was $873,750.

The loss of Yedlin is a big one, on and off the field. The 30-year-old Seattle native has been an anchor along the right side of the back line and he is a speedster who can make deep runs as a winger. He also is a unifier in the locker room, bridging players of all ages and nationalities.

He was Seattle Sounders’ first-ever homegrown signing and has deep ties to Inter Miami sporting director Chris Henderson, who signed Yedlin to his first contract.

Yedlin played for Seattle until 2014 and then played in England with Tottenham Hotspur, Sunderland, and Newcastle United and in Turkey, where he played two seasons for Galatasaray before joining Inter Miami in 2022. He has also played 81 games for the U.S. national team, and was on the roster for the 2014 and 2022 World Cups.

He has 121 career MLS appearances and 116 starts, including in Saturday’s 5-0 home rout of Orlando City. Inter Miami coach Tata Martino mentioned Yedlin in his post-game remarks as one of the players who had a good game.

From the moment he signed with Inter Miami, he was a team leader.

Former Miami coach Phil Neville dubbed him “The Pied Piper” for inspiring teammates to meditate, take barefoot walks and strut their fashion styles.

“He’s a winner. He never stands still,” Neville said. “He’s durable. He plays every single game, trains every single minute. He’s got great quality. And he’s a fantastic teammate in the locker room.”

U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter called Yedlin “a glue guy” before the 2022 World Cup and added: “He creates atmosphere for the team. Sometimes he’s a shoulder to cry on or talk to, other times he’s a motivator.”

Henderson, who brought Yedlin to Miami for his leadership and personality as much as his tenacity and speed, was first introduced to Yedlin when Henderson’s brother, Sean, was Yedlin’s youth coach.

“I remember my brother Sean said to me, ‘You’ve got to come look at this kid that I have,’ ’’ Henderson said. “I just remember how quick he was and aggressive and brave. He had this energy. When you’re watching him play, your eyes are drawn to him. There are certain players you notice right away. He’s got personality and flash.

“Beyond his speed and bravery, DeAndre’s a winner and cultivates a culture you want on your team.”

With Argentine midfielder Federico Redondo expected to get his visa this week and be eligible to play, Julian Gressel will likely shift from midfield to right back to replace Yedlin in the starting lineup. Gressel played that position for Martino when they were both with Atlanta United.

Inter Miami is in first place in the MLS Eastern Conference through three games with two wins and a tie and has outscored opponents 8-1. Next up is the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 at Nashville SC Thursday at 9 p.m.