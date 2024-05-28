‘Our intent isn’t to play gotcha’: Only a dozen OK school districts applied for Teacher Empowerment Fund, using 1% of available money

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)– The Teacher Empowerment Fund has $22.58 million available for qualifying educators, but only $255,000 was actually dolled out in the program’s first year.

House Bill 4388 was signed into law in 2022 to provide progression incentive bonuses to eligible teachers in Oklahoma.

Last year, funding for the program was called into question.

According to Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, $22.58 million worth of Oklahoma Lottery proceeds were added to the fund in September.

Officials say teachers chosen for eligible district programs will get the following increases annually for each designation:

Advanced – Minimum $3,000 from the district with a $3,000 state match;

Lead – Minimum $5,000 from the district with a $5,000 state match; and

Master – Minimum $10,000 from the district with a $10,000 state match

These funds allow districts to identify and designate up to 10% of their teachers as advanced, lead, or master teachers twice per year.

The dollar amount provided to school districts by the state must be matched by that district, according to the 2022 proposal.

The Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) provided News 4 with records regarding the Teacher Empowerment Program. Only 12 districts applied for the funding and were approved. Those school districts include:

Warner Public Schools

Kildare Public Schools

Tuskahoma Public Schools

Drumright Public Schools

Crooked Oak Public Schools

Dibble Public Schools

Depew Public Schools

Talihina Public Schools

Oktaha Public Schools

Comanche Public Schools

Smithville Public Schools

Arnett Public Schools

Because only a dozen school districts applied and qualified for the Teacher Empowerment Fund, $255,000 out of $22.58 million was all that was dolled out.

“What we don’t want is this money that’s been identified to go to teachers to continue to be unspent,” said Senate Education Chair, Senator Adam Pugh (R-Edmond).

Sen. Pugh said a problem that arose from this program was requiring school districts to match state funding. However, the Governor signed into law Senate Bill 1256 in late April which reverses that requirement.

“I’m a little frustrated we had to go down this path because I wish schools would have just done this knowing all this money was sitting out there. But I do want schools to be able to apply for this,” added Sen. Pugh.

The leftover $22 million doesn’t vanish. Sen. Pugh said those funds will rollover to the next year.

“That fund by nature will just continue to grow as those lottery proceeds grow as well,” he explained. “I don’t want that money to just sit idle. If we need to either open up the aperture on who’s eligible and, there may be a possibility for that… the bonus amounts increase or we allow school districts, maybe even one time amounts as opposed to a recurring kind of program. Maybe there is a way for us to add additional elements to the program where schools can use one time funds as this large empowerment fund continues to grow. It’s not a conversation I’ve had yet with the State Department or my House counterparts.”

OSDE is currently trying to claw back a different signing bonus.

As first reported in Oklahoma Watch, the State Department of Education is demanding at least nine teachers, who it says misrepresented their qualifications, to pay back the full amount they received. The pay back would also reportedly include the taxes taken out.

News 4 asked Sen. Pugh if the legislature now has a process to ensure educator incentive applicants qualify before money is paid out.

Our intent isn’t to play gotcha with school districts that have participated in this. Senator Adam Pugh, R-Edmond

“The first very significant and I think most important difference is that this program, this teacher empowerment program is in statute. It gives the legislature some significant control and some guardrails because it’s our initiative and it’s not necessarily just an agency initiative,” stated Sen. Pugh. “We’ll continue to get reports back… what are the school districts that are applying? What are the bonus amounts the teachers are receiving? And what kind of initiatives on the school district level are being established in order to have teachers be eligible for this. There is an appetite and a desire to make this program be maximized. But that will require coordination between the Senate, the House and the State Department of Education.”

Sen. Pugh estimates the Teacher Empowerment Fund will have around $40 million available for the 2024-2025 school year. He says he’ll have a better picture by mid-summer.

