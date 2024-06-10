Intense heat could usher in afternoon storms Monday

It will be another very hot day in Central Florida.

Temperatures will climb into the middle 90s on Monday.

We could see some afternoon storms.

Meteorologist Brian Shields said there’s a 40% chance for rain.

The week ahead will get wetter. Rain chances increase to 60% on Tuesday and 70% on Wednesday.

Shields said rainmakers will include tropical moisture moving in from the south, as well as an existing front just to our north.

By week’s end, much of the Channel 9 viewing area can expect to see several inches of much-needed rain.

The tropics are quiet at this time, according to Shields.

