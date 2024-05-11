After an intense 911 call, Naples Police arrest convicted felon for domestic violence

The Naples Police Department arrested a convicted felon following a domestic violence incident and an intense Friday morning 911 call.

Jamise Bozeman, 48, has been arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, tampering with a victim, and domestic violence.

According to the department, officers arrived at the intersection of 5th Avenue South and Davis Boulevard around 6 a.m., responding to a domestic violence-related incident involving a firearm.

The victim had told 911 operators that a male was chasing her with a firearm as he tried to batter her, but could not provide a name or location before the call was lost.

Officers located the victim who was walking eastbound on U.S. 41, carrying luggage with visible injuries on her face. She confirmed a physical altercation occurred between her longtime boyfriend, Bozeman, at a nearby hotel.

He had attempted to take her phone away as she was seeking help during her 911 call.

During the interview, Bozeman drove past the police in his 2024 silver Honda.

Collier County deputies assisted officers, conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, and arrested the man without incident.

Two loaded firearms were located in his car, which is prohibited because Bozeman has felonies in Georgia and Florida.

Collier EMS treated the victim's minor injuries, and Bozeman was transported and booked at the Naples Jail Center.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Naples Police arrest boyfriend after domestic battery incident