Intel 'super load' moves through central Ohio starting Sunday. See where to avoid driving.

Get ready; traffic on some Ohio roadways is going to get weird next week.

A convoy carrying a "super load" that's roughly the length of a football field and weighs as much as 76 elephants will start moving toward central Ohio on Sunday.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is moving an air processor known as a "cold box" from Manchester, Ohio to the site of the future Intel plant in New Albany over the course of next week, with stops in West Portsmouth, Lucasville, Waverly, Chillicothe, Rickenbacker, Groveport, Pickerington and Pataskala.

A map of ODOT's two super load routes. Sunday's load is heading to New Albany.

The cold box is 23 feet tall, 20 feet wide, 280 feet long and weighs 916,000 pounds. It's the first of four "extra-large" super loads to head to the plant, and the twelfth of nearly two dozen super loads to hit Ohio's roadways. Its nine-day journey will come to an end on June 23.

The load will have "significant" traffic impacts, and ODOT encourages drivers to plan ahead to avoid the load's route when it's moving, according to an ODOT press release.

ODOT also anticipates large crowds will gather to watch the load, increasing traffic delays.

"Safety of the public and those working to move the load is the top priority. Observers are asked to stay out of the path of the transport trucks and work crews and off the sidewalks along the roadway. Spectators should obey orders to move back if instructed to do so," an ODOT press release said.

The super load's daily route will be updated as it moves on ODOT's traffic advisory webpage.

