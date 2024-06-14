Intel in Ohio: Meet Holly Mattei, the woman preparing Licking County for the future

You probably haven't heard of Holly Mattei, but she's helping shape what Licking County will look like 20 years from now.

Mattei, of Lithopolis, is the president and founder of Crossroads Community Planning, a small, central Ohio-based planning and development firm. As local officials race to prepare for growth, communities including Granville, Union and Jersey townships have turned to Mattei as the go-to person to help them prepare for the changes Intel will usher into Licking County.

Officials and residents of Licking County's rural communities are trying to strike the right balance between welcoming future growth and preserving their rural character, and Mattei helps them achieve their goals through proactive community planning and zoning changes — two of the mechanisms that protect rural communities from uncontrolled development.

When it comes to development, Mattei has a different perspective, which she credits to growing up about 40 miles north of Cincinnati in the small town of Trenton in northeastern Butler County. While some planners gravitate toward one type of community versus another, she can see from both the urban and rural perspectives — and she melds them.

Holly Mattei owns and operates Crossroads Community Planning, a small, central Ohio-based planning and development firm that is helping numerous communities in Licking County and central Ohio prepare for life with Intel. Her firm is writing the zoning plans that these communities will use to develop in the years to come.

Granville, Union, and Jersey Townships benefit from Mattei’s expertise

"I kind of grew up on that urban-rural fringe, so I understand it. I feel like I can communicate with both sides," she said. "I love the urban environment, but I also love the rural environment, so being able to bring those two sides together and being able to come to compromise when it comes to those areas."

Her company helped Granville Township develop its recently approved overlay zoning district, which created stricter zoning regulations than the regular zoning code within defined areas of the township. Crossroads also worked with Union Township to update its zoning code and write its comprehensive plan, which outlines a community's development goals. Licking and McKean townships also have recently tapped Mattei's company to help with their comprehensive plans as well.

Crossroads has worked with Jersey Township since before it was announced in January 2022 that Intel would build a $28-billion computer chip facility on township land annexed into New Albany. Mattei's company facilitated the township's comprehensive plan as well as two overlay zoning districts.

Jersey Township Trustee Dan Wetzel said Mattei's vast knowledge and background has steered the township in the right direction. She has the foresight to see what's coming to Licking County and how the area will continue change, Wetzel said. Mattei is also opened minded about ideas the Jersey trustees want to explore, but she also isn't afraid to share her feedback if the idea won't work as the trustees intended.

"We could have muddled our way through it, but it would never have been at the professional level or where we need to be," Wetzel said. "So really … we'd never got where we're at without her assistance."

Granville Township Trustee Rob Schaadt reached out to Mattei after looking at Jersey Township's overlay district and realizing Granville needed something similar. Mattei and her team tailored Granville's overlay based on feedback from a community committee that included Schaadt, the zoning inspector, zoning commission member, two local residents and a Granville village planner.

Schaadt said Mattei's assistance was vital and ensured the overlay was written and approved in about eight months— something that would not have happened without her.

"We never would have got it done. Had we accomplished it without her help, it would have been a two- to three-year process I'm sure, and we don't have two or three years in my opinion," Schaadt said.

Union Township Trustee Roger Start said Mattei isn't trying to force the township to be something that it is not; she's trying to help the township become the best version of itself. Mattei doesn't push a community in a direction but instead navigates to get residents and officials where they want to go in terms of planning for the future.

"I think she's really good at listening to what we're seeing and hearing from the residents and then working with the townships and coming up with a plan that best fits townships — not a plan that best fits municipalities or a plan that best fits the county. It's a plan that best fits our particular township," he said.

And while Mattei's Licking County clients are all townships, she works with municipalities and counties, too. Her experience in planning and zoning stretches beyond just Crossroads. Mattei, 47, has worked in the field for about 25 years. She spent 16 years at Fairfield County Regional Planning, including nine years as executive director. In 2020, she stepped out on her own to form Crossroads.

Since she was a little kid, she's been interested in how communities develop. She remembers visiting Hilton Head as a child and loving the design of it and her dad telling her that was all done through zoning.

Now she's the one making it happen for other communities.

"I love seeing the communities transform," she said. "Seeing the work that you do come to life in the field, it's really rewarding."

Mattei said the company's work breaks down into three areas:

Long-range planning , such as comprehensive plans, which are typically 20-year plans that include recommendations for the short, medium and long term.

Zoning code updates , which include updating zoning codes for townships, municipalities and counties.

Technical assistance, meaning if a township, municipality or county is short on planning staff or doesn't need a full-time person, Crossroads staff can step in.

Intel's growth pushes Crossroads to expand services across Ohio

Crossroads' client base has steadily been growing. Outside of Licking County, Mattei and her team have worked across central Ohio, including in Harlem and Trenton townships in Delaware County, Lancaster and Fairfield County, three communities in Pickaway County and Darby Township in Madison County.

Beyond central Ohio, Crossroads has done projects for Hamilton County; the city of Oregon, outside of Toledo; and city of Jackson in southern Ohio. Now she's getting calls from northeast Ohio too.

That client list has grown partly because of Intel. She said Intel comes up in every conversation she has with communities.

"Every community in central Ohio is feeling the effect of Intel in one way or another," she said.

That means, Mattei said, that more rural communities are being proactive about planning.

"Communities that are farther out that probably wouldn't have planned back in the day are planning now because they see that the growth can happen overnight," she said.

As Crossroads' client list has gotten longer, the company has gotten bigger. Mattei's brought in two planners and an intern, as well as her husband, George Mattei, who has 20 years of experience in finance and real estate development. Mattei said she and her husband always dreamed of starting their own company.

Mattei said she couldn't handle Crossroads' ever-growing client list without her team. The two planners, Molly Ridge and Ben Harder, have taken over writing most of the community plans while Mattei engages with communities at local meetings and meets with potential clients.

"They're the backbone of the company," she said of Crossroads' staff.

Intel has been a boost to Crossroads' business, but Mattei also sees it as a chance to educate people on planning for development ahead of time and focusing on the right areas to develop.

"I feel like we were behind that a little bit in Ohio. We were more reactive than proactive," she said. "I feel like Intel has made us really say planning is something we need to do, and we need to get ahead of the curve. I think that is a huge positive coming out of all of this."

