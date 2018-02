FILE PHOTO: A sign of the National Rifle Association (NRA) is seen in front of their headquarters in Fairfax, Virginia, U.S. on March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing/File Photo

(Reuters) - Insurer Chubb Ltd on Friday said that it will stop underwriting a National Rifle Association-branded insurance policy for gun owners.

Chubb gave notice three months ago of its plan to stop participating in the NRA insurance program, known as "NRA Carry Guard," a Chubb spokesman said.

