Insured Through Your Job? Medicaid? The ACA? Here's What Could Change For You

It's even clearer now how much the GOP plan to replace the Affordable Care Act will change health insurance for just about everyone.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office Monday released its estimates of the cost and impact of the House Republican plan known as the American Health Care Act. Chief among its findings is that the number of people without health insurance would increase by 14 million in 2018. By 2026, that figure would hit 24 million.

And the total number of people without insurance would reach 52 million in a decade, compared with 28 million if the ACA remained in place, says the CBO.

The changes wrought by the proposed legislation will have a much bigger effect on some groups—especially those who get insurance through their employers and those on Medicaid—than estimated by recent analysis from independent healthcare policy experts such as the Brookings Institution and credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings

House Speaker Paul Ryan, reacting to the report, said the loss in coverage is a concern but that additional steps by the Trump administration and Congress haven't been taken into account. Ryan also noted that the CBO projects that House plan would reduce the federal deficit by $337 billion over the next decade.

But those savings would be to the government, not individuals, says Caroline Pearson, senior vice president for policy and strategy at Avalere Health, a healthcare consulting firm that has analyzed the GOP legislation. In fact, the CBO estimates that premiums would rise sharply in the first few years.

Many consumers tell us they are worried. In a recent nationally representative CR Consumer Voices Survey, 55 percent of consumers said they are not sure they or their loved ones will be able to afford insurance to secure quality healthcare.

“The Congressional Budget Office confirmed the grave doubts we’ve had about the American Health Care Act," says Laura MacCleery, vice president of policy and mobilization for Consumer Reports. "Lawmakers promised ‘more for less’ but this bill delivers the opposite—fewer people with skimpier coverage and higher costs."



Based on the legislation as it stands and the CBO's projections, here’s how you could be affected:

If You Buy Your Own Insurance

Under the Affordable Care Act, if you don't get insurance from your employer or a government program, you have to buy insurance on your own—or pay a penalty. For 2017, that comes to $695 for each uninsured adult and $347.50 for everyone younger than 18 without insurance (though the total penalty can't come to more than 2.5 percent of your household income).

The House plan does away with that penalty. If you don’t want to buy insurance—say, because you are young and healthy and feel invincible—you don’t have to.

Supporters of the House plan say that gives individuals more choice. But they also recognize that if too many young, healthy people opt out of insurance, it will drive up rates for everyone else.

That's what the CBO analysis projects will happen. In 2018 and 2019, the average premiums for individuals buying insurance on their own would be 15 percent to 20 percent higher than under the ACA.

And that, the CBO predicts, would drive millions of Americans to drop coverage: According to the CBO analysis, about 9 million people will drop out of the individual market in 2020. "Some people will leave because they don't face a penalty and others because insurance will be unaffordable," Pearson says.



The House plan tries to encourage people to maintain coverage by allowing insurers to charge 30 percent higher premiums for one year if people let their policies lapse. But that could get pricey, and could dissuade some people who opt out of insurance from joining again later.



If you opt to continue buying insurance, the GOP plan also changes how you will get help paying for your premiums.



Under the ACA, you can get tax credits to subsidize premiums based on your income and where you live. The less you make, the bigger your credit: Last year, subsidies averaged $290 per month, which covered a big chunk of the $396 average monthly premium for ACA marketplace plans. About 85 percent of people on ACA plans qualified for subsidies, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.