‘Insufficient evidence’ for prosecution in North Carolina man’s death in gunfire exchange

A case has been closed, and law enforcement has concluded “insufficient evidence to merit criminal prosecution,” from a deadly exchange of gunfire.

Scott Spivey, 33, of Tabor City, was killed Sept. 9, 2023 on Camp Swamp Road near S.C. 9 in the Longs area.

The state Attorney General’s Office reviewed the case and issued a letter dated April 3.

The Attorney General’s Office was asked to review the case by 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

A police report said that the shooting happened on Camp Swamp Road near S.C. 9 in the Longs area. Spivey was shot about 5:50 p.m., according to an email from the Horry County Coroner’s Office Sept. 10. Spivey died on the scene.

The report showed that two other people were involved in the shooting that killed Spivey. It is not clear who fired their weapons and when.

Based on the police report, it appears that Spivey’s vehicle was in front of another vehicle when the shooting occurred at the intersection of Camp Swamp Road and S.C. 9.

A driver of a white Dodge TRX truck told police that “the guy in the black truck jumped out and started shooting at us and I shot back. I think he’s dead.” The driver said he still had his pistol on him. The officer retrieved it out of his holster, the report said. The passenger of the white truck stated his firearm was on the passenger seat, and the officer also retrieved it.

The driver’s side front door in the Black Chevy pickup was open and the driver was hunched over the center console of the truck, with his right arm hanging over the console into the rear passenger area, the report said. He had no movement. A black handgun with the slide locked back was just under his hand, the report said.

The police report did not say what led to the shooting.

Spivey is listed on the report as a “suspect,” while the other two people involved, including the shooter, are listed as “victims.” From the report, it appears that the shooter was the one to contact police.

The report says that there were multiple witnesses.