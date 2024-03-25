INSTANT ANALYSIS: Tiffany Aidoo talks LSU thriving under pressure and expectations moving forward
INSTANT ANALYSIS: Tiffany Aidoo talks LSU thriving under pressure and expectations moving forward
INSTANT ANALYSIS: Tiffany Aidoo talks LSU thriving under pressure and expectations moving forward
The most dramatic clash so far this March is between a coach and a newspaper.
Kim Mulkey went off and threatened to sue The Washington Post on Saturday over an apparent unpublished article about her.
Jabari Smith Jr. and Kris Dunn threw punches at each other and were quickly ejected on Saturday night in Houston.
With nearly 52,000 five-star ratings, it's a bona fide Amazon hit — snap it up for $90 while you can.
Amazon's Spring Sale has discounts on Sony, Bose, Apple — and Prime membership can save you even more on select items.
This is Duke's second-straight comeback after being down at halftime.
PBMs have used various strategies over the years to squeeze independent pharmacies, and these tactics are on the rise as the federal government takes aim at reigning in the notorious middlemen.
The LSU coach said the article has been in the works for two years.
Arizona didn't wilt after Dayton cut a 17-point first-half deficit to three. As a result, the Wildcats became the first team to clinch a spot in the Sweet 16.
Investors watched carefully for dot plot changes, but instead got some much bigger news: Jerome Powell and the Fed see 2024 growth coming in at almost double what was expected.
This 117-year-old woman swears by "staying away from toxic people." The world's oldest man says to "work hard"' What else can supercentenarians teach us?
Over 7,000 organization aficionados love this No. 1 bestseller — it's never been priced lower.
This week, we talk BMW Neue Klasse X, Wrangler V8, Ford Performance supercharger, Shell EV charging, Marcello Gandini, Mercedes CLA and Mini Countryman.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don wraps up his series identifying bust candidates, this time at the all-important pitcher position.
Sennheiser’s latest flagship earbuds retain the excellent sound quality the company is known for, and add some quality-of-life updates that are improvements over the previous model.
The U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has confirmed that it's launching a formal "phase 2" investigation into the planned merger between Vodafone and Three UK. "Our initial assessment of this deal has identified concerns which could lead to higher prices for customers and lower investment in U.K. mobile networks," Julie Bon, the CMA's deputy chief economic adviser, said in a statement. "These warrant an in-depth investigation unless Vodafone and Three can come forward with solutions."
Crafting the perfect venture capital pitch is so simple that there's an industry of consultants to help founders get their decks in order. TechCrunch has a long-running series of Pitch Deck Teardowns to help founders, and you can find an infinite number of Twitter threads on the subject. Not only do venture capital expectations change with the market, but also different types of startups in different industries and different stages of development will want to ensure that they are properly highlighting their strengths and momentum against implicit venture expectations.
Andy Behrens recaps the final baseball mock draft for the Yahoo Fantasy crew ahead of the season, where one team definitely stood out.
Score savings of up to 80% on top brands like Apple, Keurig, iRobot and more.
Microsoft announced two new Surface devices and a slew of new accessories at a virtual event today, but the first part of the presentation focused squarely on how its AI Copilot is getting integrated ever deeper into Windows. The actual Copilot story Microsoft told here -- at length -- was largely a rehash of previously announced updates, customer testimonials and a lot of chatter about how Copilot will make employees happier and more productive by summarizing meetings they didn't attend and documents they didn't read. "Windows 11 and Windows 365 promise a new era of AI productivity," said Melissa Grant, Microsoft's senior director for Windows Enterprise.