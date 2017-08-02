Instagram's 'Sexiest Biker' Dies In Horrific Road Crash

A motorcycle club on cruisers drives into town at the 2012 Atlantic Beach Bikefest in Atlantic Beach, S.C., May 25, 2012.

A Russian woman, famous on social media for being the "sexiest motorcyclist," died Monday in a horrific crash, media reports said late Tuesday. Olga Pronina, 40, was racing through the city of Vladivostok in southeastern Russia's Primorsky Krai region when her BMW bike lost control and slammed into a side railing.

Pronina, who went by the nickname "Monika9422," had over 168,000 followers on Instagram where she shared photos and videos of her stunts which she carried out in skimpy outfits. Pronina suffered fatal injuries which she received after her bike split in half during the crash, police said Tuesday. Daily Mail posted photos of the crash scene on their website.

Last month, in one of her videos, Pronina was seen straddling a motorcycle sideways and drinking from a straw while riding her bike at a high speed.

“By the way, doing 250kmph and holding one hand is very uncomfortable. I do not recommend but I got my adrenaline dose,” she warned her fans.

Local media reports said Pronina had several speeding offenses recorded in her list.

“She was breaching every rule of safety and riding at high-speed pretty often. Her death is incredibly tragic,” one of her friends, Eduard Hasanov, told Sputnik News.

In another video, the mother of one was seen riding sideways in a short dress and showing off her legs. The video then shows her standing on the bike and blowing a kiss to the camera. She is also seen shaking her hips as she rides.

Speaking of her tragic death, Pronina's friends said it was horrific as she was used to riding at a high speed and performing deadly stunts.

“She was high-speeding and the rear wheel of the bike was lying 600 meters from the scene," another friend, who arrived at the crash site moments after her death, said. “We tried to find her action camera, but could not find it.”

Expressing her passion for bikes and deadly stunts, Pronina once wrote on social media: "I love it because it forgives me my foolishness, for saving my sorry ass, thank you for never failing me, for making my lonely nights better, for helping me to forget troubles of my life, for training my body and my brain."

"I am grateful to it for the sparkles in my eyes, for the warm wind blowing on my cheeks when my visor is open, for unbelievable excitement and a feeling of flowing in the air, for doses of adrenaline. Thank you for gifting me freedom… and I know that I am not alone. There are thousands like me, those madly in love with their metal horses," she added.

