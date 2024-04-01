Inspectors temporarily close Manatee County pizzeria after finding rodent droppings

Florida’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants routinely inspects restaurants, food trucks and other food service establishments for public health and cleanliness issues.

The reports are public information.

During recent inspections of Bradenton-area restaurants, Solorzano’s Pizzeria on Longboat Key was temporarily closed after inspectors found signs of rodent activity on site:

Solorzano’s Pizzeria Longboat Key, 5610 Gulf of Mexico Dr. #4, Longboat Key — Inspected and temporarily shut down March 21

High priority: An inspector observed approximately three rodent droppings on a shelf where chemicals were stored and approximately five rodent droppings in the back corner of a warewashing area located about 10 feet away from a food prep area.

High priority: No time stamp was recorded indicating how long pizzas had been held without temperature control. Corrective action was taken.

High priority: Raw shell eggs were stored over ready-to-eat cheese in a reach-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

Basic: Five violations, including dirty and dusty surfaces and equipment.

The restaurant met inspection standards during a follow-up visit on March 22 and was allowed to reopen.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed at www.myfloridalicense.com.

The Bradenton Herald’s weekly dirty dining reports list restaurants where inspectors found issues that might concern the average diner — such as unsafe food temperatures, employee hand-washing issues or moldy drink machines — regardless of whether or not the businesses passed inspection.