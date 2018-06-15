Inspector general on Comey: dissecting an error in judgment

Eleven days before the 2016 presidential election, FBI Director James Comey sent a three-paragraph letter to members of Congress announcing that the FBI was reopening its investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.

The ramifications of the announcement were huge. Mr. Comey had said in July that no charges would be filed against Mrs. Clinton and that the investigation was closed. Now, suddenly, the investigation was being revived.

Press coverage about the reversal exploded, and Clinton’s six-point lead in the polls was cut in half as Election Day drew nearer. Many political analysts believe that had Comey not sent his Oct. 28 letter to Congress, Clinton would be president today.

Despite the FBI’s highly unusual and potentially influential role in the 2016 election, there has never been a detailed accounting of what led to Comey’s decision.

Until now.

On Thursday, Michael Horowitz, the Justice Department’s inspector general (IG), released a 565-page report based on his 17-month investigation into the FBI’s handling of the Clinton email case.

Comey’s Oct. 28 letter to Congress occupies only a portion of the massive investigative tome, but given its possible impact on the election, the letter and related events came under close scrutiny.

President Trump and his supporters have long charged that the FBI conducted a sham investigation of Clinton. Trump is touting the IG report as justification for his firing of Comey last year and as further proof of political bias at the Bureau.

In contrast, Clinton and her supporters complain that during the 2016 presidential campaign, Comey’s FBI maintained complete silence about the emerging Trump-Russia investigation while making numerous damaging public pronouncements about the Clinton email probe.

The FBI director ran into trouble because he tried to do too much on his own, according to some analysts.

“Comey felt that the credibility of the FBI and to some extent the fate of the Republic rested on his shoulders alone, and that led to some bad decisions,” says Nick Schwellenbach, director of investigations at the Washington-based Project on Government Oversight.

ANTHONY WEINER'S LAPTOP

Comey has said he felt obligated in late October 2016 to tell Congress that the Clinton email investigation was being reopened after agents found hundreds of thousands of Clinton emails on a laptop computer being used by the estranged husband of a Clinton aide, Huma Abedin.

The husband, former Congressman Anthony Weiner, was under investigation for allegedly sending sexually explicit messages over the internet to a 15-year-old girl.

As part of that investigation, agents examined Mr. Weiner’s computer and discovered the Clinton emails. The computer had also been used by Ms. Abedin, apparently to routinely back up Clinton’s emails. Among those computer documents were 13 email chains containing classified information. Four of them were listed as “Secret” at the time they were sent, according to the IG report.

Ultimately, the FBI found 350,000 emails on the laptop, and 344,000 backup files for messages from Clinton’s Blackberry.

The Blackberry files were considered potentially critical because some of them were for communications during Clinton’s first three months as secretary of State when she might have sent and received messages via Blackberry about using a private email server. Federal agents thought such messages might reveal criminal intent to circumvent laws on the handling of classified information.

Investigators had been unable to locate any surviving emails or messages from that three-month period – until they were found on Weiner’s laptop, the IG report says.

In his Oct. 28 letter to Congress, Comey said: “The FBI has learned of the existence of emails that appear to be pertinent to the [Clinton email] investigation.”

He added: “I am writing to inform you that an investigative team briefed me on this yesterday.”

The letter suggests that Comey first learned of the potential significance of the emails on Weiner’s laptop on Oct. 27.

But the account presented by the inspector general shows that the FBI discovered the trove of Clinton emails a month earlier, on Sept. 26.