Insight into Sweetwater Jaycee's Rattlesnake Round-Up Media Day

If I was to tell my fifth-grade self I would willingly stand less than two feet away from a snake, she would call me mad.

Let alone a venomous rattlesnake!

But when it comes to the job, you must be open to doing anything and everything.

I’m just thankful my fear of snakes has drastically reduced since age 10. Even though this day I jumped at a pinecone...

Rebecca Castillo, 18, of Sweetwater turns her face away as Pascual Ortiz cuts the organs from the western diamondback rattlesnake she is skinning on a ranch outside Sweetwater Feb 23. Contestants for the 2024 Miss Snake Charmer skinned rattlesnakes during the World’s Largest Rattlesnake Roundup Media Day as part of their introduction. The scholarship pageant competition will be Thursday March 7 at the Sweetwater Municipal Auditorium.

The Big Country, notorious for its rolling plains, rocky terrain and hot weather, is the perfect habitat for the rattlesnake.

The Sweetwater Rattlesnake Round Up was established 66 years ago with the goal of controlling the local snake population.

Throughout the years, the event has grown to include educational demonstrations, food and carnival rides, a vendor show and so much more.

A western diamondback rattlesnake tries to strike as a Sweetwater Jaycee holds it Feb. 23.

The Reporter-News was invited to attend the Rattlesnake Round-Up Press Day on Feb. 23 in preparation for the March event.

Sweetwater Jaycee President Justin Wilburn presented the 12 Miss Snake Charmer contestants participating in the scholarship pageant.

The contestants from schools in Sweetwater, Blackwell, Merkel, Roscoe and Roby connected in a matter of minutes as they were about to experience something unusual and totally Texan.

Nhu Le, 17, of Sweetwater prepares to separate the internal organs from a western diamondback rattlesnake Feb. 23.

Armored in protective boots, cowboy hats and a red vests, Sweetwater Jaycees dumped dozens of rattlesnakes on the dirt driveway of Palava Country Resort Ranch.

With the sun beating down, snakes were quick to rattle, but Jaycees were quicker with their snake hooks and tongs. For the safety of the contestants and other viewers, the snakes were milked for their venom and placed in a barrel.

The spectacle of the day was when the pageant contestants dressed in their country best attire learned the process of skinning a snake from start to finish. They had the opportunity to whack off the head and properly strip the skin of their very own rattlesnake.

The camaraderie between the students was enlightening, and a great kick off to the start of the 66th annual Sweetwater Rattlesnake Round-Up.

Linnea Elmore, 17, of Roscoe rolls the skin of the rattlesnake she just skinned as a Sweetwater Jaycee holds it taut for her Feb. 23.

The world's largest rattlesnake roundup will be held March 8-10 at Nolan County Coliseum, 220 Coliseum Drive, in Sweetwater, Texas.

Miss Snake Charmer Pageant is scheduled for Thursday, March 7, at Sweetwater Municipal Auditorium, 201 East 4th Street.

Rattlesnake Round-Up helps support Sweetwater Jaycees in their community projects throughout the year.

For a detailed schedule of events, check out rattlesnakeroundup.net.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Insight into Sweetwater Jaycee's Rattlesnake Round-Up Media Day