Insight: How severe weather across Texas impacts the ongoing drought

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas has faced a barrage of severe weather recently, and families across the state have been impacted by flooding, loss of power, damaging winds and more.

Despite the recent torrential rainfall and storms, drought remains an ongoing concern and requires more than isolated downpours to be resolved. Texas Water Utilities Vice President of Engineering Todd Danielson spoke to KXAN about what crews are doing during the drought and what small changes Texans can make to minimize drought impact in their community.

Read the full interview below or watch it in the video player above. Some responses have been edited for clarity.

Jennifer Sanders: We’ve had our fair share of severe weather in Central Texas these past few weeks. While the rains have helped us there are still concerns about upcoming dry weather risks and droughts. And of course, there are calls for continued water conservation. Joining us today is Texas Water Utilities Vice President Todd Danielson. Todd, thank you so much for being here with us.

Todd Danielson: Jennifer, thanks for letting me be here and also for talking about water. Absolutely.

Sanders: First of all, let’s talk about the issues that you all are seeing in the water supply, or even really the infrastructure– as it relates to this ongoing drought.

Danielson: Sure, thank you. So, Texas Water Utilities, we provide water services to over 200 communities across Texas. And with this extended drought, the ground water conservation districts in where we have 25 of our communities are in either stage three or stage four drought still, even with all of the rain that has happened.

Sanders: And you know, I’m sure that we’ve reported extensively on how weather can really affect aging infrastructure, what is Texas Water Utilities doing to really mitigate those issues when we are in a drought?

Danielson: Sure. Lots of things. Most importantly, we’re trying to prevent any leaks that are out there that we can because water that we lose to the ground, and then we are not able to provide to our customers. So we’re trying to prevent leaks. And we’re also working to rehabilitate wells, because the groundwater level continues to go down. And as the water level goes down, we have a harder time being able to provide that water to our customers.

Sanders: Okay, Todd, so the work that you all do is certainly important, but Texans can do their part as well. What would you tell us about water conservation and what we need to do to help with that?

Danielson: Yeah, very important topic. And the biggest use of water for residential purposes is irrigation. So, if you are still allowed to irrigate where you are, it’s important to try to irrigate when it’s not really sunny. So after the sunset, or before the sunrise is really important– make sure that you’re not irrigating concrete or other hard surfaces. And if you’re considering changing your landscaping change to xeriscaping, where it’s native grasses or native native plants that don’t require the water. And one last thing, just kind of a small thing, is always make sure that your dishwashers bowl or your clothes washers are full when you’re using them so that you are most efficient with your water.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.