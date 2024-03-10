Inside Utah Politics: Congressman John Curtis, Caroline Gleich

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Inside Utah Politics returns to ABC4 as Utah’s Senate race heats up.

As Senator Mitt Romney prepares to retire at the end of his term, candidates are lining up to fill his seat in Washington.

This week we spoke with Congressman John Curtis, a Republican considered by many to be the frontrunner. Curtis initially dismissed the idea of running for the seat but changed his mind after what he said was an outpouring of encouragement from voters.

In our interview, Curtis opened up about his role in the Conservative Climate Caucus, his hopes for clean energy in Utah, priorities for border security and immigration, and why he’s pushing to crack down on popular social media app TikTok.

We also spoke with Caroline Gleich, who is hoping to secure the Democratic nomination in the race. Gleich, from Park City, has name recognition in outdoor circles for her ski and mountaineering feats and environmental advocacy.

Gleich discussed her views on clean energy and conservation, while offering ideas on border security and reproductive rights. Gleich, who summited Mt. Everest in 2019, acknowledged she faces a “steep climb,” but believes she can gain traction with both liberals and moderates.

With this episode of Inside Utah Politics, we begin a series of interviews with Utah’s Senate candidates. We’ll explore their philosophies and motivations while trying to cut through talking points.

We aim for civil and informative conversations that help voters understand their choices on the ballot.

