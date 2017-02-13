Inside Trump's Winter White House

It seems America may have a new White House under President Donald Trump – at least, while hosting world leaders and handling international crises, during the winter months, that is. The president has been using his luxurious Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida to unwind on weekends.

Since securing the White House Jan. 20, Trump has visited the southern property to watch the Super Bowl, play golf with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and spend time with his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, who has been absent from the White House since inauguration celebrations.

Mar-a-Lago, first built between 1924 to 1927 by heiress and socialite Marjorie Merriweather Post, has long been a national historic landmark and sprawling 20-acre club offering dining, croquet, a full spa, entertainment, tennis and other services for the estate’s wealthy members. Membership rates have doubled to $200,000 since Trump was elected the 45th president of the United States.

Photo: Reuters

Photo: Reuters

Photo: Reuters

