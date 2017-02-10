Inside Trump's White House

The new president is still getting used to his new surroundings, reports indicate.

For the many folks who still can't believe Donald Trump is president, you're not alone — a series of reports indicate the new president can't quite believe it either.

According to "one person who has been in contact with him," Trump has said that being in the White House "feels like a movie set," reported the Associated Press in an article Friday that detailed the inner workings of the new administration. The AP article described that although Trump is adjusting to the White House, he reportedly appears more relaxed staying at his Florida home in his Mar-A-Lago club. Trump previously described how unbelievable becoming president felt in an interview with Fox News' Bill O'Reilly.

"It's like a surreal experience in a certain way, but you have to get over it because there's so much work to be done," he said.

The sheer scope of the work of the president has also reportedly come as a surprise to Trump, a businessman who had no prior experience in government. "Being president is harder than Donald Trump thought, according to aides and allies" wrote Politico Friday. Trump has reportedly grown frustrated with the bureaucracy that comes hand-in-hand with being a politician.

Anonymous aides referenced in the Politico story also said Trump appears more at ease when he is at his Florida estate. They even joke that they would prefer he spent more time there.

Much of the time Trump does spend in the White House is spent watching news on cable television, according to multiple accounts. The New York Times reported Sunday Trump often watches in his bathrobe, an account the Trump administration went out of its way to deny.

"That is literally the epitome of fake news," Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters. "Start at the top. I don't think the president owns a bathrobe. He definitely doesn't wear one."

There is photo evidence of a younger Trump wearing a bathrobe, although no such photos from his time in the White House.

