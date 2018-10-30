Inside San Pedro Sula, the corrupt, cartel-infested birth place of the migrant caravan

The murder scene of Jose Tinoco, 22. He was supposedly killed because he left the 18 Street gang. Punishment for anyone who leaves a gang is death

In the Rivera Hernandez neighbourhood in southern San Pedro Sula, there are no official wars or borders.

But the sprawling urban slum of breeze block houses is clearly divided up between seven opposing gangs, and the streets that divide the territories are considered lines not to be crossed.

It is one of the most violent areas of one of the most dangerous cities in the world’s most murderous region.

And it was from here, and other zones like it, that hundreds of Hondurans packed their bags earlier this month and left to join the migrant caravan to cross real borders in an attempt to get to the United States.

Among them were Carlos Hernandez’s 19-year-old cousin and aunt. Mr Hernandez, 28, stayed behind. “If my cousin didn’t join the gang, they were going to kill him, so he had to run", he told The Telegraph.

"They were looking for him – they came looking for him at the house, they beat him up. Even if you don’t want to they make you, so he left,” said Mr Hernandez, who lives at home with his parents and two other siblings in a one-bedroomed house.

Marasalvatrucha (more commonly known as MS13), Los Olanchanos, Barrio 18, Batos Locos (Crazy Guys) and Locos de la Casa Blanca (Crazies in the White House) are the names of some of the gangs that have carved out their territories here from which they run the drug and extortion rackets that sustain them.

They are the only law that exists. The police enter neighbourhoods like Rivera Hernandez, but according to local residents they often work with the gangs for a cut of their criminal earnings.

Corruption is endemic within the Honduras government, from the top down. The President of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernandez, has been accused of helping drug traffickers – accusations he denies. His brother is a “person of interest” in a drug investigation being carried out by United States authorities.

On the ground, meanwhile, the country’s police force is currently being purged of corrupt elements guilty of misdemeanors such as extrajudicial killings, working with the gangs and failing to investigate crimes.

Some 5,000 officers have left the police force as part of the purge which began in 2016.

Jesus Perez, 27, says his sister and cousin left the Chamelecon neighbourhood, a few kilometers to the east of Rivera Hernandez, to join the caravan heading north to the United States.